Solheim Cup to change to even years beginning in 2024

The Solheim Cup is moving back to even years.

The biennial women's match-play event will make the transition beginning in 2024 in order to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup, which was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be played during odd years.

“With the world sporting schedule changing so much due to current difficulties, we felt it was in the best interest of the Solheim Cup to return to an off-year rotation with the Ryder Cup,” Solheim Cup executive director Dennis Baggett said. “When the competition returns to the United States in 2024, I have no doubt fans will have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best women golfers from the United States and Europe as they represent their home countries.”

The 2021 Solheim Cup, set for Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, and the 2023 Solheim Cup, to be played Sept. 22-24 in Spain, will remain as scheduled. Dates and venue for the 2024 matches have yet to be announced.

The Solheim Cup began in 1990 and was played in even years before switching to odd years in 2003, another move made to accommodate the Ryder Cup, which changed to even years in 2002 after the 2001 matches were postponed because of 9-11.