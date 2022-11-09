Solheim Cup returning to even years; 2024 to be played in Virginia with new points structure  

The Solheim Cup will return to even years, as following next year's competition in Spain, the biennial event will be played on Sept. 13-15, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

“We are so excited to finally share the official dates of the 2024 Solheim Cup, marking another step closer to bringing this incredible competition to life,” said Lindsay Allen, executive director of the 2024 Solheim Cup. “Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and the greater Northern Virginia area are already serving as gracious hosts for the Solheim Cup, providing the setting for what will undoubtedly be a can’t-miss event for sports fans around the world.”

There will be a new points structure in '24. Points for the U.S. Team will start accumulating at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Players who finish in the top 40 at official LPGA events will collect points and those points will double in the majors. During the Solheim Cup year, all points values will increase by 50%.

At the conclusion of the 2024 qualification period, the top seven players in the U.S. Solheim Cup points standings will be elected to the team, joining the top two players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who didn't already qualify and three captain’s picks.

The 2023 U.S. squad will use the previous point structure, with points earned for top-20 finishes, points for the majors doubled and points increasing by 50% in the Solheim Cup year. The U.S. Team qualification period will finish after the '23 CP Women’s Open.

In 2024, the Solheim Cup will be played opposite the Ryder Cup for only the second time in history. It will be the first time it's held in back-to-back years since 2002-03.