Some Father's Day thoughts for the dad who loves golf

To be clear, the best Father’s Day gift for most golf-oriented dads is a morning tee time at his favorite course and an afternoon on the couch watching an epic finish at the U.S. Open. But for those who need to provide something a tad more tangible we offer our Father’s Day gift guide:

For those looking for the big-ticket item, Callaway Golf’s Paradym driver consistently ranks among the game’s longest and most accurate and the expanded line, including the Night Mode and Triple Diamond models, creates a greater variety of options depending on dad’s swing. $599.99.

For over a decade, TRX suspension training has been the go-to for travelers who didn’t want to roll the dice with hotel gyms. Burn 180, an impressively versatile collection of resistance training centered around the program’s “vacuum mount,” is the next generation of portable training. $439 for the Pro+ Bundle.

FootJoy’s Centennial Collection Premier Series is the company’s latest twist on a classic look combined with modern technology, including low profile cleats, FastTwist 3.0 fastening and full leather linings. $299.99.

G/FORE’s Father’s Day collection is a fun combination of old and new, but for the father with too many hats (and they all have too many hats) the “POPS” U.S. Open edition is both meaningful and modern. $55.

A dozen golf balls are an easy choice for any father but for those who want to go the extra mile, TaylorMade Tour Response is the way to go with advanced alignment technology at a lower price. $42.99.

There is no shortage of portable speakers on the market but for the perfect combination of form and function, the Vibe Speaker Tumbler was uniquely created for the golf course. Either in an 18- or 28-ounce edition, the Vibe’s charge lasts eight hours and it fits perfectly into any golf cart cup holder. $44.

Lululemon is not exactly synonymous with golf but this season’s line is exactly what a father needs to update his on-course look. The highlight of the line is the Commission Slim-Fit, a lightweight, stylish pant that comes in a mix of vibrant colors. $128.

A coffee table book is probably not what dad was hoping for on his big day, but anyone who loves the unique natural beauty of the game would appreciate “Golf Courses: Fairways of the World,” a visual masterpiece of many of the world’s best courses by award-winning photographer David Cannon. $30.