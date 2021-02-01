Some updates for PGA Tour U, including minimum divisor and Q-School rules

As the spring season in men’s college golf gears up, many upperclassmen have their eyes not only on wins and NCAA titles but also PGA Tour University.

To recap, PGA Tour U will award the top five seniors in its ranking after the NCAA Championship this summer with Korn Ferry Tour status. Nos. 6-15 in the final ranking will have the option to play this summer on the Mackenzie Tour or PGA Tour Latinoamerica (PGA Tour China was canceled this year). Nos. 1-5 will also advance to straight to final stage of KFT Q-School later this year while Nos. 6-15 will be exempt to second stage.

On Monday, the Tour added some updates to its rules for PGA Tour U. Here is a breakdown of the highlights:

• Players must compete in a Division I regional to be eligible for PGA Tour U. Those that qualify for the national championship must play that, as well, or be dropped from the ranking.

• The minimum divisor for events for this year’s inaugural class will be 13. This includes all college/PGA Tour events starting with the Spring 2019 season.

• Players who finish outside the top 15 in this year’s final ranking will be able to re-enter the program the following season as long as they have their extra year of eligibility remaining.

• Players will not be able to compete in Q-Schools for Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica while in school and remain eligible for PGA Tour U their senior year. The same rule applies to Mackenzie Tour with one exception: seniors can play Mackenzie Tour Q-School and still be in PGA Tour U. To further clarify, if a fourth-year senior plays Mackenzie Tour Q-School this year and finishes outside the top 15 in PGA Tour U this year, that player can return for his extra year and still compete in both PGA Tour U and Mackenzie Tour Q-School in 2022.

For more information on PGA Tour U, click here. For the current ranking, click here.