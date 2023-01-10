The PGA Tour hops over to Oahu for this week's Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.

There is a lot of continuity when it comes to this event as Waialae has been hosting since the inaugural 1965 edition and Sony has been sponsoring the event since the 1999 edition.

The field will be loaded with 144 golfers to start the week and that will get trimmed to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The Course

This classic, Raynor design was laid out in the 1920s and has seen some tweaks over the years, but has been unchanged since last year.

Glancing at the score sheet we see a par 70 that plays to just 7,044 yards which is rather short by modern-day Tour standards.

Off the tee, golfers see narrow corridors and plenty of doglegs to work around. It's a true position-based course in that regard where you are often taking 3-wood or a long iron off the tee, frequently leaving the driver in the bag.

Driving distance gets muted a bit at Waialae CC which is likely a big reason you see most of the heavy hitters leave this event their schedule year after year despite so many of them playing the week before on Maui. The bomb and gouge method is not the preferred route, with smart and steady striking being the recipe for success.

Without the ability to grip it and rip it, iron play becomes a key element to contending, even more than the usual week. If you drill down into the expected approach shots, you'll see a lot of short and mid irons, between the 125 and 200-yard buckets. That is really the opposite of last week's course at Kapalua which had you attack from long range or very short wedges.

Another big week-over-week change is the lack of elevation. Kapalua was one of the toughest walks, with a lot of elevation changes. Waialae CC is very flat and not a demanding walk.

Looking at the putting surfaces, golfers will see slightly larger than TOUR average greens that feature average, sometimes speedy, bermudagrass. It often plays around 11.5 feet on the stimp but they can ramp that up a little faster when the weather cooperates. Comfort on bermudagrass is a big positive. Given this is a short course with lots of short-iron approaches, you'll typically need to find a hot putter from the 10-15 foot range if you want to see your name near the top of the board on Sunday.

The overall scoring environment is on the easy side of the spectrum, depending on the weather, of course. The winning score has reached 20-under or easier in six of the last eight Sony's. There was an 11-under winning year thrown in there (2020) which shows how much weather can impact scoring on this coastal course.

Click for more DFS info on NBC Sports EDGE Golf

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Marc Leishman (2014): "I like how firm it is. You've got to judge how far the ball is going to run. It's always windy, as well. I grew up in the wind and enjoy playing in the wind. Those things along with the course, as well, it's not a course that you can really overpower. You have to think your way around."

Brandt Snedeker (2019): "You got to really think your way. It's not just step up and bash it. You can hit any club you want to off every tee. You can hit driver if you want, you can hit 4-iron off the tee, and there is really no right or wrong way to do it. We don't have a lot of those options anymore. Seems like most golf courses are hit it as hard as you can as far as you can and figure it out from there."

Kevin Kisner (2021): "I like that it's a shot-maker's golf course. You've got to play to certain spots. I think it's Point A to Point B and make some putts."

A common theme is golfers talking about how you need to think your way around the golf course at Waialae Country Club. It's not a grip-it-and-rip-it type of track.

Correlated Courses

Using historical data we can look at overperformance and underperformance at this week's host course and compare that to all of the courses played out on Tour. Here are the ones that shared a lot of overlap:

Sedgefield CC

TPC Sawgrass

Quail Hollow Club

Silverado Resort and Spa

Quail Hollow features bermudagrass and and emphasis on ball-striking but it does reward distance more than the other courses on the list. Otherwise, we are looking mostly at short, less-than-driver layouts that don't particularly suit one style of golf. It opens the door for almost anyone in the field to contend.

The Weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees. Winds at 6 to 16 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees. Winds at 5 to 10 MPH.

The only thing to truly defend this course is weather and right now it looks like ideal scoring conditions in that regard. Winds are currently forecasted to be light, under 10 MPH, with gusts under 15 MPH for the entirety of the event. Of course, that could change so check back on the weather before Thursday.

Players to Watch

Sungjae Im

The newlywed found a top 15 at the Sentry TOC last week, alternating good rounds with poor ones as the week progressed. He arrives with top 15s in eight of his last 10 worldwide starts. His course form is working in the wrong direction, though. After starting his Sony career with finishes of T16 and T21, he's swallowed a T56 and missed cut the last two visits.

Jordan Spieth

The Texan hasn't made this a regular stop over the years but he has sprinkled four trips with boom-or-bust results. He landed a solo third in 2017 and T18 the following year with missed cuts in 2014 and 2019. He was solo 4th at the midpoint last week before fading to T13 over the weekend on Maui. He's recorded 12 scores at Waialae CC with sub-69 scores in 75 percent of those rounds.

Tom Kim

He continues to prove he's more than just a fun personality. The 20-year-old poked his head onto page one of another leaderboard last week, snagging a top 5 in his Sentry TOC debut. He doesn't rely on distance and has gained strokes on approach in 71 percent of his measured rounds over the last year which is fifth best in the field over that span. It may be a little aggressive for books to trot him out as a tournament favorite but it's easy to see why he at least belongs in that conversation at the top of the board.

Maverick McNealy

He twirled a T-27 in his Sony debut last year and remains on the short list of golfers ready to break out. Returning to that T-27 number, he finished the fall with five straight finishes of T-27 or better.

Taylor Montgomery

He's been on cruise control since the summer and will look to shake off the holiday rust in Honolulu. While distance is one of his main skills, he's just as good, if not better, with the putter in hand.

Hideki Matsuyama

He slowplayed his love of Waialae CC with missed cuts in each of his first three tries before snagging a T-78 the following visit. He matured as a golfer and figured things out at Waialae with back-to-back top-20s before winning last year's edition.

Ranking the Field

1. Sungjae Im

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Tom Kim

4. Adam Scott

5. Corey Conners

6. Russell Henley

7. Brian Harman

8. Maverick McNealy

9. Hideki Matsuyama

10. Keith Mitchell

11. Taylor Montgomery

12. Billy Horschel

13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

14. Keegan Bradley

15. Denny McCarthy

16. K.H. Lee

17. Cam Davis

18. Chris Kirk

19. Si Woo Kim

20. Emiliano Grillo

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more.