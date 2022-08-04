Sophia Schubert can't recreate Evian magic in opening round at Muirfield

When last we saw Sophia Schubert, she was contending for her first LPGA title at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Her return to major competition wasn’t as fruitful.

The 26-year-old shot 8-over 79 in the first round of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. It was a stark contrast to her four sub-70 rounds in France that left her one shot behind eventual champion Brooke Henderson.

Following her near breakthrough performance, Schubert headed back to the U.S. to compete in a sponsor outing, as she was not in the Women’s Scottish Open field. She wasn’t originally in the AIG Women’s Open field, either, and had planned on trying to qualify, but earned a spot when Marissa Steen withdrew.

On Thursday, Schubert had six bogeys and three bogeys as well as a double bogey and a triple bogey on Nos. 16 and 17, respectively.

Despite the disappointment, Schubert is 42nd on the Race to the CME Globe standings, with 13 events remaining on season schedule.