Sources: No fans, pro-ams for rest of PGA Tour season

The PGA Tour plans to announce that this season’s remaining events will be played without fans or pro-ams, multiples sources have told Golf Channel.

Next week’s Memorial had been scheduled to be the first event since the COVID-19 pandemic halted play in March to be played with fans, although the plan called for a limited footprint of about 8,000 fans per day. Last week the Tour reversed course and announced the event will be played without fans.

On Monday, the Tour will extend that plan to play without fans at the season’s remaining nine events, including the three FedExCup playoff stops and next month’s PGA Championship.

The move to play without fans for the rest of the season is a response to increased coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

In last week’s announcement to not have fans at the Memorial, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan referred to “the broader challenges communities are facing,” and said the focus was now on “the health and safety of all involved.” The commissioner added that the Tour would welcome fans, “when the time is right.”

It remains unclear if the Tour plans to allow fans in the fall when the 2020-21 schedule begins.