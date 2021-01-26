Sponsor invite Kamaiu Johnson (COVID-19) withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – When Kamaiu Johnson learned he’d been given a sponsor exemption to play this week’s Farmers Insurance Open he took to Twitter: “Words can’t describe what getting this call means.”

Johnson’s PGA Tour debut will have to wait following news Tuesday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from this week’s event.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

In a statement posted to his Twitter account Johnson said: “To say that I’m disappointed would be a massive understatement. I’ve dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour for a long, long time, but health and safety come first.”

Johnson, an eighth-grade dropout, was given the exemption into this week’s field after he won the 2020 Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour Championship.

News & Opinion One pro trying to fight odds to chase dream Kamaiu Johnson never made it past the eighth grade, has never had his own room and doesn't have a place to live. But nothing is stopping him from chasing his dream of making it to the PGA Tour.

“It’s times like these where you have to keep focusing on the bigger picture at hand, and from my experience a fork in the road often has an interesting way of leading to new opportunities,” Johnson wrote. “Getting a brief glimpse of the Farmers Insurance Open and what it would be like to play on the PGA Tour only further ignites the fire inside me to work that much harder to chase the dream of playing on Tour full-time.”

Johnson was replaced in the field by Willie Mack III. Mack is also scheduled to play next month’s Genesis Invitational on a sponsor’s exemption.