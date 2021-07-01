SportFive, the agency that represents Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson, to acquire Global Golf Management

SportFive – a sports business agency that represents some of the game’s biggest stars including the last two major champions, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson – has expanded its event management business with the acquisition of Chicago-based Global Golf Management.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a press release, Global Golf Management has staged or assisted with operations at almost 1,000 tournaments around the globe, including this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and next month’s Olympic golf tournament.

“Expanding our presence in golf event management was a key objective when we launched our new golf strategy,” said Steve Loy, SportFive’s president of global golf. “Adding the Global Golf Management team to SportFive is a huge step towards becoming the global golf agency our global leadership team sought out to become.”

The move expands SportFive’s event management business which already includes a pair of PGA Tour events (American Express and Fortinet Championship) and an organizing role in Capital One’s The Match series.

Global Golf Management’s Jeff Raedle and Mike Harmon will join SportFive as co-executive vice presidents of golf events and will lead the company’s events operations.