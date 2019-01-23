Srixon unveils Z-FORGED muscle back irons

Clubs: Srixon Z-FORGED irons

What the company says: “Z-FORGED begins with two sharp lines at the back, one from the toe and one from the heel, which form its signature double curve design. Z-FORGED elevates iron performance with its forged construction delivering an unrivaled soft feel in a crisp, explosive profile. Designed for the ultimate ball-strikers yet engineered to perform, Z-FORGED is the ultimate blade iron, realized.

“The new Z-FORGED irons are the most compact, most workable irons in our line. They were created to give professionals and advanced amateur golfers confidence to hit every shot, while featuring a sole that glides through the turf for better contact and stable spin under any condition.”

Price and specs: $142.85 for a single iron, $999.99 for a seven-piece set and $1,142.84 for an eight-piece set.

Availability: Feb. 1, 2019