Stacy Lewis names Morgan Pressel as Solheim Cup assistant captain

Stacy Lewis has wasted little time filling out her support staff.

Six weeks after being named the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup captain, Lewis announced that Morgan Pressel would serve as one of her assistants in Spain.

Pressel, a six-time Solheim Cupper, has worked recently as a broadcaster for Golf Channel.

“When I started thinking about assistant captains, I knew that I wanted people with a true love for the Solheim Cup. Morgan was immediately at the top of my list,” Lewis said in a release. “Her passion for the Solheim Cup, and her competitive energy, will be great assets to Team USA. I’ve known her for years as a competitor and friend, and I’m happy to have her with me as we spend the new year building a great team.”

Said Pressel, who has been part of six victorious U.S. Solheim Cup teams: “We have been on many teams together, and now to help her and Team USA in Spain as an assistant captain will be a tremendous highlight in my career.”

Lewis said that Pressel’s analyst work will be a benefit for the Americans, as she’ll be “on the road with the tour, watching week-in and week-out but with a slightly different eye than just as a player. Her research and prep will really benefit our team building.”

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Suzann Pettersen will captain the European squad.