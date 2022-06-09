U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has named Natalie Gulbis as an assistant captain for 2023.

Gulbis, who won the 2007 Evian Masters winner and is a three-time Solheim Cupper (2005, '07, '09), joins Morgan Pressel as an assistant captain. Team USA hasn't emerged victoriously since 2017 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

"There’s nothing more inspiring than wearing the Red, White and Blue and representing the United States," Gulbis said. "Playing on my three Solheim Cup teams is among the highlights of my career, and I was so excited when Stacy asked me to work with her for the 2023 squad. I absolutely love anything that involves a team and getting to work together toward a common goal. Our week (at Finca Cortesin in Spain) is going to be an amazing experience, as will joining with Stacy, Morgan and the rest of the team to bring our best American spirit to the course."

Lewis is looking forward to having Gulbis on board as they try to lead Team USA back to victory.

"When I accepted this captaincy, I knew that I wanted the team around me to love this event as much as I do. Natalie completely fits that role,” Lewis said. "She’s been a great friend since my rookie year, and I knew that she would be perfect as one of my assistant captains. Natalie has been a fantastic resource for me throughout my career, both personally and professionally, and I know her positive spirit will be an awesome influence in the team room."