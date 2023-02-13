Stacy Lewis will now captain U.S. Solheim Cup team in back-to-back years

Stacy Lewis will now get two cracks at being U.S. Solheim Cup captain.

Lewis, who last February was appointed captain for this year’s matches, which are set for Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, will also serve as captain for the Sept. 13-15 matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, the LPGA announced Monday.

“This is such an amazing honor, to be asked to again captain the U.S. Solheim Cup team,” Lewis said. “Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity. I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colors are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”

Lewis, a two-time major winner and former world No. 1, played on four Solheim Cup teams and was set to compete a fifth time in 2019 before withdrawing due to injury. She has twice served as a Solheim assistant, in 2019 and 2021.

Next year’s matches will mark the second time that the Solheim Cup has been contested in back-to-back years. The first time was 2002-03. The event is switching back to an even-year rotation to avoid conflict with the Ryder Cup, which moved back to odd years in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Lewis has a good challenge ahead of her as Team Europe, though trailing 10-7 in the all-time series, has won two straight Solheim Cups.

“Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics. Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024.”