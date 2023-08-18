The FedExCup playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, No. 1 on the FEC points list will begin the finale with a two-stroke advantage.

There is no official purse at East Lake, but there is a $75 million bonus pool, with $18 million going to the winner.

Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points following the first two playoff events. Here's how the 30 players in the field will commence the Tour Championship, along with the full bonus payout.

10 under: No. 1 in FEC points

8 under: No. 2

7 under: No. 3

6 under: No. 4

5 under: No. 5

4 under: Nos. 6-10

3 under: Nos. 11-15

2 under: Nos. 16-20

1 under: Nos. 21-25

Even par: Nos. 26-30

Payout:

1. $18,000,000

2. $6,500,000

3. $5,000,000

4. $4,000,000

5. $3,000,000

6. $2,500,000

7. $2,000,000

8. $1,500,000

9. $1,250,000

10. $1,000,000

11. $950,000

12. $900,000

13. $850,000

14. $800,000

15. $760,000

16. $720,000

17. $700,000

18. $680,000

19. $660,000

20. $640,000

21. $620,000

22. $600,000

23. $580,000

24. $565,000

25. $550,000

26. $540,000

27. $530,000

28. $520,000

29. $510,000

30. $500,000