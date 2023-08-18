The FedExCup playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, No. 1 on the FEC points list will begin the finale with a two-stroke advantage.
There is no official purse at East Lake, but there is a $75 million bonus pool, with $18 million going to the winner.
Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points following the first two playoff events. Here's how the 30 players in the field will commence the Tour Championship, along with the full bonus payout.
10 under: No. 1 in FEC points
8 under: No. 2
7 under: No. 3
6 under: No. 4
5 under: No. 5
4 under: Nos. 6-10
3 under: Nos. 11-15
2 under: Nos. 16-20
1 under: Nos. 21-25
Even par: Nos. 26-30
Payout:
1. $18,000,000
2. $6,500,000
3. $5,000,000
4. $4,000,000
5. $3,000,000
6. $2,500,000
7. $2,000,000
8. $1,500,000
9. $1,250,000
10. $1,000,000
11. $950,000
12. $900,000
13. $850,000
14. $800,000
15. $760,000
16. $720,000
17. $700,000
18. $680,000
19. $660,000
20. $640,000
21. $620,000
22. $600,000
23. $580,000
24. $565,000
25. $550,000
26. $540,000
27. $530,000
28. $520,000
29. $510,000
30. $500,000