The FedExCup Playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, Scottie Scheffler will take a two-stroke advantage into the opening round at East Lake.

Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points. Here's how the 30 players in the field will begin the finale:

10 under: Scottie Scheffler

8 under: Patrick Cantlay

7 under: Will Zalatoris

6 under: Xander Schauffele

5 under: Sam Burns

4 under: Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im

3 under: Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2 under: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

1 under: Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners, Brian Harman

Even par: K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise

And here's a look at the eventual payout:

1. $18,000,000

2. $6,500,000

3. $5,000,000

4. $4,000,000

5. $3,000,000

6. $2,500,000

7. $2,000,000

8. $1,500,000

9. $1,250,000

10. $1,000,000

11. $950,000

12. $900,000

13. $850,000

14. $800,000

15. $760,000

16. $720,000

17. $700,000

18. $680,000

19. $660,000

20. $640,000

21. $620,000

22. $600,000

23. $580,000

24. $565,000

25. $550,000

26. $540,000

27. $530,000

28. $520,000

29. $510,000

30. $500,000