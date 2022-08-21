The FedExCup Playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, Scottie Scheffler will take a two-stroke advantage into the opening round at East Lake.
Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points. Here's how the 30 players in the field will begin the finale:
10 under: Scottie Scheffler
8 under: Patrick Cantlay
7 under: Will Zalatoris
6 under: Xander Schauffele
5 under: Sam Burns
4 under: Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im
3 under: Jon Rahm, Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Matthew Fitzpatrick
2 under: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
1 under: Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners, Brian Harman
Even par: K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise
And here's a look at the eventual payout:
1. $18,000,000
2. $6,500,000
3. $5,000,000
4. $4,000,000
5. $3,000,000
6. $2,500,000
7. $2,000,000
8. $1,500,000
9. $1,250,000
10. $1,000,000
11. $950,000
12. $900,000
13. $850,000
14. $800,000
15. $760,000
16. $720,000
17. $700,000
18. $680,000
19. $660,000
20. $640,000
21. $620,000
22. $600,000
23. $580,000
24. $565,000
25. $550,000
26. $540,000
27. $530,000
28. $520,000
29. $510,000
30. $500,000