Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen debuts at No. 1 in new PGA Tour University ranking

Year 4 of PGA Tour University is upon us.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour unveiled the first PGA Tour University ranking for the Class of 2024, and topping the initial list is Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen. He is followed by recent Open low amateur Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt’s William Moll, who decided to return for a fifth year. North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz round out he current top five.

Players are ranked using a similar formula to that of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, though only counting college events, official PGA Tour events and select DP World Tour events played during a player’s junior and season seasons. The top 20 players following the 2024 NCAA Championship in San Diego will earn some sort of status under the PGA Tour umbrella. The perks break down as such:

• No. 1 – full PGA Tour membership for remainder of 2024 season and 2025 season, plus full Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2024 season

• Nos. 2-5 – full Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2024 season, plus unlimited sponsor exemptions on the PGA Tour for the rest of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 season. Also, exempt into final stage of 2024 PGA Tour Q-School.

• Nos. 6-10 – conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership, plus full status on PGA Tour Americas for the remainder of 2024 and then through the Latin swing portion of the 2025 season. Also, exempt into second stage of 2024 PGA Tour Q-School.

• Nos. 11-20 – full status on PGA Tour Americas for the remainder of 2024 and then conditional status through the Latin swing portion of the 2025 season. Also, exempt into second stage of 2024 PGA Tour Q-School.

Here is a look at the top 20 to begin the 2023-24 NCAA season: