Stats: Tiger's 82 PGA Tour wins vs. Snead's 82 wins

Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead for the most all-time wins in PGA Tour history. Here's a statistical breakdown of Woods' 82 PGA Tour wins compared to Snead's, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.

A Look at No. 82 for Both
  Tiger Woods Sam Snead
Date Oct. 28, 2019 April 4, 1965
Event Zozo Championship Greater Greensboro Open
Winning score 19 under (261) 11 under (273)
Margin (runners-up) 3 strokes (Hideki Matsuyama) 5 strokes (Billy Casper, Jack McGowan, Phil Rodgers)
Prize Money $1,755,000 $11,000
Age 43 52
Number of Tour starts 359 425
Most Career PGA Tour Wins
Player Wins final/Most Recent win (Age)
Tiger Woods 82 2019 Zozo Championship (43)
Sam Snead 82 1965 Greater Greensboro Open (52)
Jack Nicklaus 73 1986 Masters (46)
ben hogan 64 1959 Colonial National Invitational (46)
arnold palmer 62 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic (43)
byron nelson 52 1951 Bing Crosby Pro-Am (38)
billy casper 51 1975 First NBC New Orleans Open (43)
PGA Tour Wins By Age
Age Tiger Woods Sam Snead
20-29 46 27
30-39 33 37
40-49 3 17
50+ - 1

PGA Tour seasons ...

With a win

  • Tiger Woods: 19
  • Sam Snead: 24

Leading Tour in wins

  • Tiger Woods: 12
  • Sam Snead: 4

With six wins or more

  • Tiger Woods: 6
  • Sam Snead: 6

PGA Tour wins ...

In different states

  • Tiger Woods: 16
  • Sam Snead: 20

In different events

  • Tiger Woods: 26
  • Sam Snead: 45

In playoffs

  • Tiger Woods: 11
  • Sam Snead: 12

