Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead for the most all-time wins in PGA Tour history. Here's a statistical breakdown of Woods' 82 PGA Tour wins compared to Snead's, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.
A Look at No. 82 for Both
|
|Tiger Woods
|Sam Snead
|Date
|Oct. 28, 2019
|April 4, 1965
|Event
|Zozo Championship
|Greater Greensboro Open
|Winning score
|19 under (261)
|11 under (273)
|Margin (runners-up)
|3 strokes (Hideki Matsuyama)
|5 strokes (Billy Casper, Jack McGowan, Phil Rodgers)
|Prize Money
|$1,755,000
|$11,000
|Age
|43
|52
|Number of Tour starts
|359
|425
Most Career PGA Tour Wins
|Player
|Wins
|final/Most Recent win (Age)
|Tiger Woods
|82
|2019 Zozo Championship (43)
|Sam Snead
|82
|1965 Greater Greensboro Open (52)
|Jack Nicklaus
|73
|1986 Masters (46)
|ben hogan
|64
|1959 Colonial National Invitational (46)
|arnold palmer
|62
|1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic (43)
|byron nelson
|52
|1951 Bing Crosby Pro-Am (38)
|billy casper
|51
|1975 First NBC New Orleans Open (43)
PGA Tour Wins By Age
|Age
|Tiger Woods
|Sam Snead
|20-29
|46
|27
|30-39
|33
|37
|40-49
|3
|17
|50+
|-
|1
PGA Tour seasons ...
With a win
- Tiger Woods: 19
- Sam Snead: 24
Leading Tour in wins
- Tiger Woods: 12
- Sam Snead: 4
With six wins or more
- Tiger Woods: 6
- Sam Snead: 6
PGA Tour wins ...
In different states
- Tiger Woods: 16
- Sam Snead: 20
In different events
- Tiger Woods: 26
- Sam Snead: 45
In playoffs
- Tiger Woods: 11
- Sam Snead: 12