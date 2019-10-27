Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead for the most all-time wins in PGA Tour history. Here's a statistical breakdown of Woods' 82 PGA Tour wins compared to Snead's, courtesy the Golf Channel Research Unit.

A Look at No. 82 for Both Tiger Woods Sam Snead Date Oct. 28, 2019 April 4, 1965 Event Zozo Championship Greater Greensboro Open Winning score 19 under (261) 11 under (273) Margin (runners-up) 3 strokes (Hideki Matsuyama) 5 strokes (Billy Casper, Jack McGowan, Phil Rodgers) Prize Money $1,755,000 $11,000 Age 43 52 Number of Tour starts 359 425

Most Career PGA Tour Wins Player Wins final/Most Recent win (Age) Tiger Woods 82 2019 Zozo Championship (43) Sam Snead 82 1965 Greater Greensboro Open (52) Jack Nicklaus 73 1986 Masters (46) ben hogan 64 1959 Colonial National Invitational (46) arnold palmer 62 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic (43) byron nelson 52 1951 Bing Crosby Pro-Am (38) billy casper 51 1975 First NBC New Orleans Open (43)

PGA Tour Wins By Age Age Tiger Woods Sam Snead 20-29 46 27 30-39 33 37 40-49 3 17 50+ - 1

PGA Tour seasons ...

With a win

Tiger Woods: 19

Sam Snead: 24

Leading Tour in wins

Tiger Woods: 12

Sam Snead: 4

With six wins or more

Tiger Woods: 6

Sam Snead: 6

PGA Tour wins ...

In different states

Tiger Woods: 16

Sam Snead: 20

In different events

Tiger Woods: 26

Sam Snead: 45

In playoffs