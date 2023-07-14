×

Stephen Curry leads American Century Championship celebrity event

Getty Images
 

STATELINE, Nev. — Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

Curry had 27 points in the opening round under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

The Golden State Warriors star had a fast start with two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes at Edgewood Tahoe.

Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1

Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 1

“Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it was in the tournament,” said Curry, who played alongside father Dell and brother Seth.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was second. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21, and Fox News host Bret Baier fourth with 20.

Defending champion Tony Romo was tied for 13th with 16 points. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam had 14 points.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was minus-3. Charles Barkley was tied for 29th in the 93-player field at minus-8.

More articles like this
Golf Central

How to watch: Scottish, Barbasol, Dana and ACC

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week across the world of golf.
Golf Central

Full field, scoring format for American Century

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

The Curry family, John Elway, Baker Mayfield and defending champion Tony Romo headline a stacked field at the ACC.
News & Opinion

Romo wins ACC celebrity title in playoff

BY Associated Press  — 

Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday.