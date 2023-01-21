×

Steve Stricker closes strong in Hawaii, wins Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Getty Images

Steve Stricker picked up where he left off in 2022, emerging victorious at the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opener.

The Wisconsin native fired a final-round 7-under 65 to finish at 23 under and win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by 6 shots over Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir.

Full-field scores from the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Stricker closed strong Saturday, but it was Friday’s 12-under-par 60 that catapulted the 12-time PGA Tour Champions’ winner to victory.

World No. 4 Jon Rahm was asked about Stricker and his near-59 after the third round of The American Express.

“Well, about as good a wedge game and short game you pretty much will ever see,” Rahm said. “About as simple as a technique as you'll ever see as well. Very composed player. Somebody who has achieved a lot. You said he's 55? To get that close to your age? Very impressive. Very, very impressive. Yeah, great man.”

Stricker’s Hawaii triumph is his fourth victory since August of 2022.

