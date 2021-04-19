Stewart Cink back on the U.S. Ryder Cup radar after second win of season

Stewart Cink has played on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams, though his last appearance was in 2010.

Suddenly, though, the 47-year-old Cink is back on the American team radar. Fresh off his second victory of the PGA Tour season, at the RBC Heritage, Cink jumped 13 spots in the U.S. standings. While he’s still No. 24 and has plenty more work to do, he’s also ahead of notable names such as Matt Kuchar (25), Bubba Watson (30) and Rickie Fowler (46).

The top six players after the BMW Championship will earn automatic spots on captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. squad for the Sept. 24-26 matches at Whistling Straits. There was no other movement ahead of Cink in Monday’s update.

Here’s a look at the current top 15:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Bryson DeChambeau

3. Justin Thomas

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Brooks Koepka

7. Patrick Reed

8. Tony Finau

9. Webb Simpson

10. Daniel Berger

11. Jordan Spieth

12. Billy Horschel

13. Patrick Cantlay

14. Harris English

15. Scottie Scheffler

Click here for full rankings.