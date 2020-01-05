Defending champion Xander Schauffele holds a slim one-shot lead over Justin Thomas through three rounds of the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua. As the final round begins, here's all the who, what and when, you need to know.

WHO: THE LEADERBOARD

1. Xander Schauffele (-11)

2. Justin Thomas (-10)

3. Gary Woodland (-9)

T-4. Kevin Kisner (-8)

T-4. Jon Rahm (-8)

T-4. Collin Morikawa (-8)

T-4. J.T. Poston (-8)

T-4. Matthew Wolff (-8)

T-4. Joaquin Niemann (-8)

T-4. Patrick Reed (-8)

Click here for the full leaderboard.

WHAT: NEWS AND NOTES, FACTS AND STATS

The defending champion, Schauffele looks to become the first player to go back to back at the Tournament of Champions since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009 and '10. The other player to successfully defend at Kapalua? Stuart Appleby in 2004, '05 and '06.

In addition, Schauffele could become the youngest player since Daniel Berger at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic to successfully defend a title

With a victory, Thomas will have 12 career PGA Tour wins, marking the most Tour wins for a player currently under 30 years of age

There have been 27 third-round leaders/co-leaders at the Sentry Tournament of Champions go on to win (since 1983). Most recently, Dustin Johnson did it in 2018.

WHEN: TV TIMES AND STREAM LINKS

How to watch live action on TV and online: