Sung Hyun Park picked up her sixth career LPGA victory Sunday at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She also credited a certain 14-time major winner.

Park met Tiger Woods at a TaylorMade shoot last month and said the meeting left a lasting impact on her.

"If Tiger is watching this interview," Park said, "then I would want to say that because we met, you gave me such a good energy, that made me win this tournament."

The 25-year-old Park, who is called Tiger by fans back in her native South Korea, has two majors to her name at the moment. Maybe now she'll be inspired to win more.