Symetra Tour cancels two July events, further delaying its restart

The Symetra Tour announced Thursday that the first two events in its revised schedule have been canceled, but both will return in 2021.

The Prasco Charity Championship in Maineville, Ohio (July 8-10), and the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, New York (July 16-19), won’t be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it was a difficult decision to cancel these events for 2020, there is a silver lining in that each will be back next year,” said Mike Nichols, the chief business officer of the Symetra Tour. “We are grateful to work with such outstanding partners as Prasco and the credit unions of the greater Rochester area, and look forward to working with everyone involved for years to come.”

The next event up on the Symetra Tour schedule is the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan, July 24-26. Both LPGA events scheduled in Michigan this year have already been canceled. The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (July 15-18) in Midland, Michigan, and the Meijer Classic (Oct. 1-4) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are also set to return next year.

