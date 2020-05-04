Tale of the tape: Dustin Johnson-Rory McIlroy vs. Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have five major victories between them, five more than their opponents for this month's TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Here's a further breakdown of the numbers for the May 17 two-man team event at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida;

Rickie Fowler

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Dec. 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California
  • Residence: Jupiter, Florida
  • College: Oklahoma State
  • Turned pro: 2009
  • Years on PGA Tour: 11
  • Career Tour earnings: $38,554,303 (21st)
  • Professional victories: 9
  • PGA Tour wins: 5
  • Most recent Tour victory: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • World ranking: 27
  • 2019-20 FedExCup: 94
  • 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 2 MCs in six starts

Combined (Fowler and Wolff)

  • Age: 52
  • Career PGA Tour earnings: $40,503,038
  • Professional victories: 10
  • Major titles: 0

Matthew Wolff

  • Age: 21
  • Born: April 14, 1999, Simi Valley, Calif.
  • Residence: Jupiter, Florida
  • College: Oklahoma State
  • Turned pro: 2019
  • Years on PGA Tour: 2
  • Career Tour earnings: $1,948,735 (449th)
  • Professional victories: 1
  • Major titles: 0
  • PGA Tour wins: 1
  • Most recent Tour victory: 2019 3M Open
  • World ranking: 110
  • 2019-20 FedExCup: 99
  • 2019-20 record: 4 top-25s, 2 MCs in 10 starts

Combined (Fowler and Wolff)

  • Age: 52
  • Career PGA Tour earnings: 40,503,038
  • Professional victories: 10
  • Major titles: 0

Breaking down Rory-DJ vs. Fowler-Wolff at Seminole

Breaking down Rory-DJ vs. Fowler-Wolff at Seminole

Dustin Johnson

  • Age: 35
  • Born: June 22, 1984, in Columbia, S.C.
  • Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida
  • College: Coastal Carolina
  • Turned pro: 2007
  • Years on PGA Tour: 13
  • Career Tour earnings: $62,285,783 (5th)
  • Professional victories: 22
  • Major titles: 1 (2016 U.S. Open)
  • PGA Tour wins: 20
  • Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship
  • World ranking: 5
  • 2019-20 FedExCup: 111
  • 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 1 MC in five starts

Combined (Johnson and McIlroy)

  • Age: 66
  • Career PGA Tour earnings: $114,838,264
  • Professional victories: 49
  • Major titles: 5

Rory McIlroy

  • Age: 31
  • Born: May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland
  • Residence: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
  • College: N/A
  • Turned pro: 2007
  • Years on PGA Tour: 11
  • Career Tour earnings: $52,552,481 (8th)
  • Professional victories: 27
  • Major titles: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA)
  • PGA Tour wins: 18
  • Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
  • World ranking: 1
  • 2019-20 FedExCup: 3
  • 2019-20 record: one win, five other top-5s in six starts

Combined (Johnson and McIlroy)

  • Age: 66
  • Career PGA Tour earnings: $114,838,264
  • Professional victories: 49
  • Major titles: 5

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Another Sunday stumble, another big year for Rory?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

A year after faltering down the stretch at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy turned in a similar result this time around at Bay Hill.
Golf Central

McIlroy recalls lunch with Woods in low point

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods’ recent health issues have been well documented and his comeback has been compared to some of the greatest in all of sports. No one knows that better than Rory McIlroy.
Golf Central

McIlroy struggles with putter on way to opening 72

BY Randall Mell  — 

Rory McIlroy thumped his putter on the concrete before heading into the scoring area after a difficult first round Thursday at the Honda Classic.