Tale of the tape: Dustin Johnson-Rory McIlroy vs. Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have five major victories between them, five more than their opponents for this month's TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.
Here's a further breakdown of the numbers for the May 17 two-man team event at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida;
Rickie Fowler
- Age: 31
- Born: Dec. 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California
- Residence: Jupiter, Florida
- College: Oklahoma State
- Turned pro: 2009
- Years on PGA Tour: 11
- Career Tour earnings: $38,554,303 (21st)
- Professional victories: 9
- PGA Tour wins: 5
- Most recent Tour victory: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open
- World ranking: 27
- 2019-20 FedExCup: 94
- 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 2 MCs in six starts
Combined (Fowler and Wolff)
- Age: 52
- Career PGA Tour earnings: $40,503,038
- Professional victories: 10
- Major titles: 0
Matthew Wolff
- Age: 21
- Born: April 14, 1999, Simi Valley, Calif.
- Residence: Jupiter, Florida
- College: Oklahoma State
- Turned pro: 2019
- Years on PGA Tour: 2
- Career Tour earnings: $1,948,735 (449th)
- Professional victories: 1
- Major titles: 0
- PGA Tour wins: 1
- Most recent Tour victory: 2019 3M Open
- World ranking: 110
- 2019-20 FedExCup: 99
- 2019-20 record: 4 top-25s, 2 MCs in 10 starts
Dustin Johnson
- Age: 35
- Born: June 22, 1984, in Columbia, S.C.
- Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida
- College: Coastal Carolina
- Turned pro: 2007
- Years on PGA Tour: 13
- Career Tour earnings: $62,285,783 (5th)
- Professional victories: 22
- Major titles: 1 (2016 U.S. Open)
- PGA Tour wins: 20
- Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship
- World ranking: 5
- 2019-20 FedExCup: 111
- 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 1 MC in five starts
Combined (Johnson and McIlroy)
- Age: 66
- Career PGA Tour earnings: $114,838,264
- Professional victories: 49
- Major titles: 5
Rory McIlroy
- Age: 31
- Born: May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland
- Residence: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- College: N/A
- Turned pro: 2007
- Years on PGA Tour: 11
- Career Tour earnings: $52,552,481 (8th)
- Professional victories: 27
- Major titles: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA)
- PGA Tour wins: 18
- Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
- World ranking: 1
- 2019-20 FedExCup: 3
- 2019-20 record: one win, five other top-5s in six starts
