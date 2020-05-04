Tale of the tape: Dustin Johnson-Rory McIlroy vs. Rickie Fowler-Matthew Wolff

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have five major victories between them, five more than their opponents for this month's TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Here's a further breakdown of the numbers for the May 17 two-man team event at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida;

Rickie Fowler

Age: 31

31 Born: Dec. 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California

Dec. 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California Residence: Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter, Florida College: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Turned pro: 2009

2009 Years on PGA Tour: 11

11 Career Tour earnings: $38,554,303 (21 st )

$38,554,303 (21 ) Professional victories: 9

9 PGA Tour wins: 5

5 Most recent Tour victory: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open World ranking: 27

27 2019-20 FedExCup: 94

94 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 2 MCs in six starts

Combined (Fowler and Wolff)

Age: 52

52 Career PGA Tour earnings: $40,503,038

$40,503,038 Professional victories: 10

10 Major titles: 0

Matthew Wolff

Age: 21

21 Born: April 14, 1999, Simi Valley, Calif.

April 14, 1999, Simi Valley, Calif. Residence: Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter, Florida College: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Turned pro: 2019

2019 Years on PGA Tour: 2

2 Career Tour earnings: $1,948,735 (449 th )

$1,948,735 (449 ) Professional victories: 1

1 Major titles: 0

0 PGA Tour wins: 1

1 Most recent Tour victory: 2019 3M Open

2019 3M Open World ranking: 110

110 2019-20 FedExCup: 99

99 2019-20 record: 4 top-25s, 2 MCs in 10 starts

Breaking down Rory-DJ vs. Fowler-Wolff at Seminole

Dustin Johnson

Age: 35

35 Born: June 22, 1984, in Columbia, S.C.

June 22, 1984, in Columbia, S.C. Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida

North Palm Beach, Florida College: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Turned pro: 2007

2007 Years on PGA Tour: 13

13 Career Tour earnings: $62,285,783 (5 th )

$62,285,783 (5 ) Professional victories: 22

22 Major titles: 1 (2016 U.S. Open)

1 (2016 U.S. Open) PGA Tour wins: 20

20 Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship World ranking: 5

5 2019-20 FedExCup: 111

111 2019-20 record: two top-10s, 1 MC in five starts

Combined (Johnson and McIlroy)

Age: 66

66 Career PGA Tour earnings: $114,838,264

$114,838,264 Professional victories: 49

49 Major titles: 5

Rory McIlroy

Age: 31

31 Born: May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland

May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland Residence: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida College: N/A

N/A Turned pro: 2007

2007 Years on PGA Tour: 11

11 Career Tour earnings: $52,552,481 (8 th )

$52,552,481 (8 ) Professional victories: 27

27 Major titles: 4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA)

4 (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA) PGA Tour wins: 18

18 Most recent Tour victory: 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions World ranking: 1

1 2019-20 FedExCup: 3

3 2019-20 record: one win, five other top-5s in six starts

