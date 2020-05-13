TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported by UnitedHealth Group Details How Fans Can Contribute to Fundraising Efforts for COVID-19 Relief

As Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson prepare to compete against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts during TaylorMade Driving Relief supported by UnitedHealth Group – the return of televised golf – on Sunday, May 17 at Seminole Golf Club, fans at home will be able to contribute to the fundraising efforts thanks to PGA TOUR Charities through online donations and Text-To-Give options powered by GoFundMe.

TaylorMade Driving Relief is centered around a $3 million charity skins match supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. The team of McIlroy-Johnson will compete on behalf of the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler-Wolff play for the CDC Foundation.

Farmers Insurance® also pledged $1 million to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a fundraising initiative through World Central Kitchen that helps both frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted restaurant shift employees.

PGA TOUR Charities’ online fundraiser is now live on GoFundMe, where fans around the world can come together and donate to support additional COVID-19 relief efforts in conjunction with TaylorMade Driving Relief, building upon the event’s initial $4 million raised. As they enjoy the competition on May 17, viewers located in the United States will also be able to donate to the fundraiser by texting ‘DRIVINGRELIEF’ to 41-411. Standard text rates apply.

PGA TOUR Charities’ GoFundMe will benefit qualified organizations providing or in need of COVID-19 relief.

For information about donating via PGA TOUR Charities’ fundraiser on GoFundMe, please visit PGATOUR.com/DrivingRelief.

For more information about PGA TOUR Charities Inc. and the programs it supports, see pgatourcharities.org.

EVENT INFORMATION: