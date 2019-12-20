Not too long ago, Tiger Woods wasn't exactly the friendliest among guys on Tour. Whether inside the ropes or out, Woods was always so laser-focused and didn't have time for any reindeer games.

But things have changed. Heck, he's even donning some holiday-spirited pajamas, usually reserved for children, in a Team Taylormade family Christmas card picture with Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.

It's not uncommon for some people to photoshop family members into Christmas cards for various reasons. And some may claim that's the case for this golf-themed card, but rest assured, it's 100 percent authentic.

Whether you're asking Santa for Tiger's resurgence, Johnson's power, McIlroy's swing speed, Day's finessing touch or Rahm's ballstriking, we at Golf Channel hope your holidays make you smile like these big kids in onesie pajamas.