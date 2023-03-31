After two days at Champions Retreat, 31 players qualified for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Rose Zhang leads by five shots entering the finale at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

Tee times have been moved up, with pairings going off the first and 10th tees, because of thunderstorms forecast in the late-morning and early-afternoon hours in Augusta, Georgia.

Peacock will showcase live action, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. "Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur" will air on Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to noon, and live action will continue on NBC, beginning at noon ET.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings (all times ET):

First tee:

7:40 a.m.: Latanna Stone, Hinano Muguruma

7:50 a.m.: Maria Jose Marin, Crystal Wang

8 a.m.: Bohyun Park, Megha Gane

8:10 a.m.: Gianna Clemente, Antonia Malate

8:20 a.m.: Jiyoo Lim, Monet Chun

8:30 a.m.: Hsin-Yu Lu, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

8:40 a.m.: Jenny Bae, Caitlyn Macnab

8:50 a.m.: Rose Zhang, Andrea Lignell

10th tee