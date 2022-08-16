×

Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1-2 of the BMW Championship at Wilmington

The BMW Championship begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The field consists of 68 players - world No. 2 Cameron Smith (hip) and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) are not competing. It, along with next week's Tour Championship, are no-cut events. At the end of the weekend, the top 30 players will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for the penultimate event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

(All times ET, off No. 1 tee)

ROUND 1 (THURSDAY)

  • 9:10 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
  • 9:20 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
  • 9:30 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
  • 9:40 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
  • 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
  • 10:00 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
  • 10:10 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
  • 10:25 a.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
  • 10:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
  • 10:45 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
  • 10:55 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
  • 11:05 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
  • 11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 11:25 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
  • 11:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
  • 11:50 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
  • 12:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
  • 12:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
  • 12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:30 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12:40 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
  • 12:55 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
  • 1:05 p.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
  • 1:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
  • 1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
  • 1:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
  • 2:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
  • 2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 2:30 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
  • 2:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
  • 2:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
  • 3:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark

 
ROUND 2 (FRIDAY)

  • 9:10 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
  • 9:20 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
  • 9:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
  • 9:50 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
  • 10:00 a.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
  • 10:10 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
  • 10:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
  • 10:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
  • 10:45 a.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:55 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
  • 11:05 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
  • 11:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
  • 11:40 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
  • 12:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
  • 12:10 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
  • 12:20 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
  • 12:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
  • 12:40 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:55 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
  • 1:05 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
  • 1:15 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
  • 1:25 p.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
  • 1:35 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
  • 1:45 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
  • 1:55 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
  • 2:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
  • 2:20 p.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 2:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
  • 2:40 p.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
  • 2:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
  • 3:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman

