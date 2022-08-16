The BMW Championship begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The field consists of 68 players - world No. 2 Cameron Smith (hip) and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) are not competing. It, along with next week's Tour Championship, are no-cut events. At the end of the weekend, the top 30 players will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for the penultimate event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.

(All times ET, off No. 1 tee)

ROUND 1 (THURSDAY)

9:10 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren

9:20 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore

9:30 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

9:40 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim

9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz

10:00 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott

10:10 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira

10:25 a.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry

10:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee

10:45 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners

10:55 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim

11:05 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge

11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:25 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

11:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau

11:50 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

12:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman

12:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele

12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo

12:40 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis

12:55 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam

1:05 p.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley

1:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale

1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy

1:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise

1:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala

1:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman

2:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

2:30 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy

2:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

2:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

3:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark



ROUND 2 (FRIDAY)