The BMW Championship begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The field consists of 68 players - world No. 2 Cameron Smith (hip) and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) are not competing. It, along with next week's Tour Championship, are no-cut events. At the end of the weekend, the top 30 players will advance to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for the penultimate event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season.
(All times ET, off No. 1 tee)
ROUND 1 (THURSDAY)
- 9:10 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
- 9:20 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
- 9:30 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
- 9:40 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
- 9:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
- 10:00 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
- 10:10 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
- 10:25 a.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
- 10:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
- 10:45 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
- 10:55 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
- 11:05 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
- 11:15 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 11:25 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
- 11:50 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 12:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
- 12:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
- 12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:30 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:40 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
- 12:55 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
- 1:05 p.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
- 1:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
- 1:25 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
- 1:35 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
- 1:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
- 1:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
- 2:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
- 2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2:30 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
- 2:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
- 2:50 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 3:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
ROUND 2 (FRIDAY)
- 9:10 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
- 9:20 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:30 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:40 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
- 9:50 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Andrew Putnam
- 10:00 a.m.: Luke List, Russell Henley
- 10:10 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
- 10:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
- 10:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
- 10:45 a.m.: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
- 10:55 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
- 11:05 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
- 11:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
- 11:40 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:50 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
- 12:00 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
- 12:10 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
- 12:20 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
- 12:30 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
- 12:40 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
- 12:55 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
- 1:05 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
- 1:15 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
- 1:25 p.m.: Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
- 1:35 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
- 1:45 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
- 1:55 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
- 2:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
- 2:20 p.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 2:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:40 p.m.: Sam Burns, Tony Finau
- 2:50 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
- 3:00 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman