Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1-2 of The Players Championship

The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is set to challenge the PGA Tour's best this week. Teeing it up on the notoriously difficult course are 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, part of the 144-player field, for a chance at the $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.

If you're looking for defending champion Cam Smith, you might spot him in the crowd, but he is ineligible to play as he defected to LIV Golf last year. Also not in attendance? One Tiger Woods, who is now expected to make his next competitive appearance at the Masters. But don't fret: this field is a who's who of the best in golf right now.

Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times for The Players.

(All times ET)