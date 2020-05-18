One potential hurdle in the PGA Tour's path to a return to competition has been cleared.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that professional sports would be allowed in his state beginning May 31, though without in-person spectators.

The Tour is scheduled to resume play at the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first practice round that week would be June 8.

"As we open up, we must continue to put safety first and foremost

After the event at Colonial, the Tour isn't set to return to Texas until the Houston Open on Nov. 5-8. The Korn Ferry Tour, which already has the go-ahead for its restart in Florida, will play two consecutive events at TPC San Antonio in July.

Abbott was among several governors to address pro sports on Monday.

The Tour will head to California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an impending return for pro sports in his state (in "early June or so" as long as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline), for the Barracuda Championship in late July, a week before the PGA Championship is held Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't give a target date, but he did say, "Hockey, basketball, baseball, football – whoever can reopen – we're a ready, willing and able partner." The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot.