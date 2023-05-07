Thailand caps 11-1 week with Aussie sweep, International Crown title

Thailand didn’t just win its first Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown in four tries. It did so in dominant fashion.

After going 6-0 in group play and then beating the top-ranked U.S. team, 2-1, in the semifinals, Thailand didn’t have a match go past the 16th hole in a 3-0 win over Australia in the championship match Sunday afternoon at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Patty Tavatanakit secured the first point for Thailand with a 4-and-3 victory over Hannah Green. Atthaya Thitikul followed minutes later by securing the clinching point, rallying from 1 down through seven holes to beat Stephanie Kyriacou, 4 and 2.

Full scoring from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

With the title already in hand, Thailand added its record 11th match win with a 4-and-3 victory by sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp. Ariya sealed that match by chipping in for par.

The U.S. took third place with a 2-1 win over Sweden.