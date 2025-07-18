The Open 2025: Co-leader begins second round by pumping two balls OB

Jacob Skov Olesen’s stay atop this Open Championship leaderboard didn’t last long.

The 26-year-old from Denmark went out Thursday at Royal Portrush and fired one of five 4-under 67s. But during his scrum with reporters later that afternoon, Olesen mentioned that he typically struggles in right-to-left wind.

“I’ve been working on it,” Olesen said.

And he’ll keep working on it.

Olesen began Friday’s second round in his least favorite wind, and he promptly hit two tee balls out of bounds at Portrush’s par-4 first hole. The first one was a low hook off the lefty’s driver face. The second went the opposite direction.

When it was all said and done, Olesen walked off the green with a quadruple-bogey 8, dropping from 4 under back to level par.