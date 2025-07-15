The Open sleepers: Who could surprise at Royal Portrush?

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win The Open.

Jon Rahm is right behind him.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry... Yes, we know, we know.

But what about the guys no one is talking about? The sleepers? Surely there will be a name or two, like Dan Brown last year at Troon, that pop up early and perhaps even late on that big, yellow leaderboard at Royal Portrush.

Here are five potential sleepers for the 153rd Open:

Harry Hall (+11000)

The Englishman rattled off his seventh straight top-25 finish at the Scottish, largely thanks to being one of the world’s best putters in the last three months. Also ranks top five in three-putt avoidance on Tour.

Martin Couvra (+40000)

The Frenchman has a win and four other top-5s on the DPWT this year. Ranks among the best players in the world on approach.

Kristoffer Reitan (+35000)

Has been one of the best putters in the world this year and has two top-4s since winning the Soudal Open in May.

Marco Penge (+16000)

Prolific driver of the golf ball popped up on the model even before he contended at the Scottish.

Kevin Yu (+18000)

Around Top 10 in strokes gained off the tee and a solid approach putter who hits a lot of greens, just not super close. Will be his first Open.