SAN DIEGO – For the first time since last year’s Ryder Cup, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed may finally get a chance to talk.

Spieth and Reed will be grouped together on Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, teeing off at 11:10 a.m. Eastern on the South Course at Torrey Pines. (John Chin will round out the threesome.)

Reed ignited a controversy following the Americans' loss in Paris because he and Spieth weren’t paired together in the team sessions after proving themselves successful in previous matches.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the New York Times in September. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Asked in December at the Hero World Challenge if he’d spoken to Spieth since the Ryder Cup, Reed said, “Nope. He has my number.” Earlier this month at the Sony Open, Spieth confirmed that the two had not talked since the Ryder Cup.

On Saturday, Spieth and Reed will have plenty of time to clear the air. Just don’t count on it.