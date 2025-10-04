Third round pushed to Sunday at Dunhill Links because of high winds; event reduced to 54 holes

Weather continues to be an issue at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

High winds suspended play for the day on Saturday at all Fife, Scotland area courses – the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. While the second round, which was suspended Friday, was completed on Saturday morning, no players got in more than two holes in the afternoon, which saw conditions so windy that some fairways weren’t reachable for some players.

Therefore, whatever third-round scores had been posted were scrapped.

Tournament officials announced late Saturday that the event was reduced to 54 holes and the third round would restart from the beginning on Sunday morning with a split-tee start between 9 a.m. and 11:23 a.m. local time.

Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne are tied for the lead at 12 under.