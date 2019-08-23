Third-round tee times, pairings for Tour Championship

Getty Images

When the day began, three shared the lead at the Tour Championship, but only one will leave East Lake atop the leaderboard, after Brooks Koepka's second-round, 3-under 67 gave him sole possession of the lead. Here's a look at the third-round tee times, as Koepka and Justin Thomas will be in the final pairing (all times ET):

1:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover (+8), Marc Leishman (+3)

1:10 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker (+3), Dustin Johnson (+2)

1:20 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen (+1), Charles Howell III (+1)

1:30 p.m. – Rickie Fowler (E), Justin Rose (E)

1:40 p.m. – Webb Simpson (E), Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Kisner (-1), Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

2:00 p.m. – Corey Conners (-2), Gary Woodland (-2)

2:10 p.m. – Jason Kokrak (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

2:20 p.m. – Abraham Ancer (-3), Sungjae Im (-3)

2:30 p.m. – Tony Finau (-4), Jon Rahm (-4)

2:40 p.m. – Adam Scott (-5), Matt Kuchar (-6)

2:50 p.m. – Chez Reavie (-6), Patrick Reed (-6)

3:00 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay (-7), Paul Casey (-9)

3:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele (-11), Rory McIlroy (-12)

3:20 p.m. – Justin Thomas (-12), Brooks Koepka (-13)

