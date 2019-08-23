When the day began, three shared the lead at the Tour Championship, but only one will leave East Lake atop the leaderboard, after Brooks Koepka's second-round, 3-under 67 gave him sole possession of the lead. Here's a look at the third-round tee times, as Koepka and Justin Thomas will be in the final pairing (all times ET):

1:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover (+8), Marc Leishman (+3)

1:10 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker (+3), Dustin Johnson (+2)

1:20 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen (+1), Charles Howell III (+1)

1:30 p.m. – Rickie Fowler (E), Justin Rose (E)

1:40 p.m. – Webb Simpson (E), Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

1:50 p.m. – Kevin Kisner (-1), Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

2:00 p.m. – Corey Conners (-2), Gary Woodland (-2)

2:10 p.m. – Jason Kokrak (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

2:20 p.m. – Abraham Ancer (-3), Sungjae Im (-3)

2:30 p.m. – Tony Finau (-4), Jon Rahm (-4)

2:40 p.m. – Adam Scott (-5), Matt Kuchar (-6)

2:50 p.m. – Chez Reavie (-6), Patrick Reed (-6)

3:00 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay (-7), Paul Casey (-9)

3:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele (-11), Rory McIlroy (-12)

3:20 p.m. – Justin Thomas (-12), Brooks Koepka (-13)