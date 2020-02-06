Justin Thomas is auctioning his Kobe Bryant-inspired wedges to benefit the families of those who were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Thomas had four of his Titleist Vokey wedges stamped with, “KOBE BEAN BRYANT,” “BLACK MAMBA,” MAMBA MENTALITY,” and “81 POINTS.” He used the wedges during last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he tied for third place.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 26. Thomas, a longtime fan of the NBA legend, is auctioning his clubs for the MambaOnThree Fund, with all proceeds going to the families of the seven others who perished in the accident. The auction closes on Feb. 13.

The wedge specs are listed as:

Make: Titleist

Model: SM8 Raw Tour Issued Custom Vokey

Dexterity: RH

Lofts: 47.5, 52.5, 57. 60.5 degrees