Thomas Pieters, Brendan Steele among four latest to join LIV Golf

As LIV Golf prepares for the first event of the 2023 season, the circuit unveiled the next wave of players to join the breakaway league, headlined by world No. 35 Thomas Pieters.

The Saudi-backed league added four players prior to this week’s season-opener in Mexico, including Pieters, a 10-time winner on the DP World Tour and former European Ryder Cup star.

Pieters criticized officials at last week’s Genesis Invitational when he didn’t receive an invitation into the field. He is the second high-profile addition to LIV Golf, after the recent signing of Mito Pereira.

What's next in PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit?

The circuit also announced the addition of Brendan Steele and Danny Lee to the league. Steele is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and will join Phil Mickelson’s Hyflyers team. Lee won the 2015 Greenbrier Classic but has struggled in recent years.

South African Dean Burmester rounds out the list of additions to LIV Golf and he’ll likely not be the last, with news that Hudson Swafford will miss four to six months following hip surgery and Martin Kaymer’s ongoing recovery from off-season wrist surgery.