×

Thomas Pieters, Brendan Steele among four latest to join LIV Golf

Getty Images

As LIV Golf prepares for the first event of the 2023 season, the circuit unveiled the next wave of players to join the breakaway league, headlined by world No. 35 Thomas Pieters.

The Saudi-backed league added four players prior to this week’s season-opener in Mexico, including Pieters, a 10-time winner on the DP World Tour and former European Ryder Cup star.

Pieters criticized officials at last week’s Genesis Invitational when he didn’t receive an invitation into the field. He is the second high-profile addition to LIV Golf, after the recent signing of Mito Pereira.

What's next in PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit?

What's next in PGA Tour-LIV Golf lawsuit?

The circuit also announced the addition of Brendan Steele and Danny Lee to the league. Steele is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and will join Phil Mickelson’s Hyflyers team. Lee won the 2015 Greenbrier Classic but has struggled in recent years.

South African Dean Burmester rounds out the list of additions to LIV Golf and he’ll likely not be the last, with news that Hudson Swafford will miss four to six months following hip surgery and Martin Kaymer’s ongoing recovery from off-season wrist surgery.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Steele closes with four birdies to take Zozo lead

BY Associated Press  — 

It was a happy return to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, where Steele was the runner-up a year ago in the same tournament.

Brendan Steele at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii
News & Opinion

After playoff loss in '20, Steele leads Sony

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Brendan Steele lost last year's Sony Open in a playoff. He shot 9-under-par 61 on Saturday to take the 54-hole lead.
News & Opinion

Steele (64) leads Sony by three after Moving Day

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Brendan Steele went from lagging behind to seizing control Saturday in the Sony Open when he birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final round.