With anticipation building for the 2019 Presidents Cup, NBC Sports Group this Sunday will kick off its slate of Presidents Cup-themed programming with the first installment of the three-part Road to the Presidents Cup series leading up to the biennial competition, being held Dec. 11-14 (EST) at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. All three parts of Road to the Presidents Cup will air on NBC (Part I – Sunday, Nov. 24 at Noon ET; Part II – Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. ET; Part III – Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET).

Hosted by GOLF Channel’s Rich Lerner, Road to the Presidents Cup will preview the 13th edition of the international biennial competition through detailed insight on those who will play the most prominent roles in the event, including International team captain Ernie Els, and United States captain Tiger Woods, who will join Hale Irwin (1994) as the only playing-captains in the history of the event.

International Team: Ernie Els (captain), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Jason Day (Australia), Adam Hadwin (Canada), Sungjae Im (Korea), Marc Leishman (Australia), Haotong Li (China), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), C.T. Pan (Taiwan), Adam Scott (Australia), Cameron Smith (Australia).

United States Team: Tiger Woods (playing captain), Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland.

Road to the Presidents Cup – Part I (Sunday, Nov. 24, Noon-1 p.m. ET on NBC): The series begins with an introduction to the teams, both the players and captains (Els, Woods). Part I also delves into the storied rivalry between Woods and Els, and some of the most-memorable moments exchanged among them through the years. Additionally, the episode revisits the lone victory for the International team in the competition’s history, which occurred at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 1998 with Els and Woods (rookie) both taking part.

Road to the Presidents Cup – Part II (Sunday, Dec. 1, 5-6 p.m. ET on NBC): Part II offers perspective on the United States’ dominance in the Presidents Cup, having won 10 of the 12 editions of the event. The episode also profiles a pair of rookies on the International team: Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and C.T. Pan (Taiwan) and explores the city of Melbourne along Australia’s southeast coast.

Road to the Presidents Cup – Part III (Sunday, Dec. 8, 3-4 p.m. ET on NBC): The final installment of the series offers a feature on Justin Thomas (making his second Presidents Cup appearance for the United States), reflecting on his trajectory in the sport as the son of a PGA professional and now an 11-time PGA TOUR winner and major champion. Part III also gathers some of the most prominent leaders in sports (Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Tony La Russa, Mike Eruzione) to weigh in on how to best manage the personalities of their star players.

NBC Sports Group will dedicate nearly 30 hours of live coverage surrounding the matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup, featuring all-encompassing coverage from the first tee shot of Wednesday’s (EST) opening match through the conclusion of Saturday’s singles matches. GOLF Channel will televise live coverage of the matches across all four days, with encore broadcasts airing Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15 on NBC.

2019 PRESIDENTS CUP AIRTIMES (ALL TIMES EST):

Wednesday, Dec. 11 5:30 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Day 1) GOLF Channel

Thursday, Dec. 12 7 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Day 2) GOLF Channel

Friday, Dec. 13 3 p.m.-2 a.m. (Live, Day 3) GOLF Channel

Saturday, Dec. 14 2:30-6 p.m. (Encore Broadcast, Day 3) NBC

6 p.m.-Midnight (Live, Final Day) GOLF Channel

Sunday, Dec. 15 1-6 p.m. (Encore Broadcast, Final Day) NBC