Celine Boutier’s summer to remember could put her in some pretty heady company.

With a third consecutive victory this week at the AIG Women’s Open, the Frenchwoman could rise to world No. 1 and become the first player in a decade to capture consecutive majors.

But Boutier said she isn’t focused on any historical implications – her priorities, right now, are learning Walton Heath and recovering as much as possible before Thursday’s opening round.

“It’s definitely a little bit tiring because it’s now been three weeks on the road,” she told reporters Tuesday. “It’s definitely starting to settle in; it’s not easy to stay focused and motivated. But at the same time, it’s also the last major of the year. So I’m just trying to focus on that and trying to finish strong.”

Boutier said her year was complete after she romped at home at the Evian Championship in front of friends and family. But her encore wasn’t bad either – she coasted to victory last week at the Scottish Open, becoming the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win a major and then the following tournament.

As for the potential of three in a row?

That hasn’t happened since Jutanugarn the same year. Inbee Park in 2013 was the last player to win consecutive majors.

“I know the odds; to be fair, even winning two in a row is already pretty low,” Boutier said. “It would be unbelievable if it happens, but I’m just not going to put a lot of pressure on myself about that. I’m honestly trying to put some good rounds together and see at the end.”