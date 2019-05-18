There are many things synonymous with Phil Mickelson: Thrilling displays of golf, flop shots, hitting bombs, calve workouts.

Oh, and the thumbs up.

Well, our thumbs are way up for Mickelson after his latest Instagram video in which he talks about working out his thumbs in preparation to break the "record" for most thumbs up in a round. Mickelson said last time at Bethpage, in 2009, he had 984 thumbs up in a single round.

"As the putts go down, the thumbs are coming up," Mickelson said. "I'm going for a thousand."

Thumbs, activate!

It should be a thrilling Moving Day as Mickelson chases the thumbs-up record Saturday at Bethpage. Of course, it will be hard to top last year's ride on the Donald Duck Express at Shinnecock Hills.