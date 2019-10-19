Tied for lead for in Korea, Lee's thoughts with premature baby

Getty Images

Danny Lee will head into Sunday tied for the lead at the CJ Cup, but his thoughts will no doubt be elsewhere.

Asked on Saturday how he and his wife might celebrate a potential victory, Lee told reporters:

"I was not going to talk about this until the end of the event. My wife was pregnant with our second child, who was due near Christmas. The baby was born premature last Sunday. I’m sorry. I can’t," he said, declining to speak further on the subject.

Per a report from PGATour.com, the Lees' second child "is currently in an incubator."

CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Lee, the 29-year-old Korean native who was born in Seoul, is seeking a follow-up to his lone Tour win at the 2016 Greenbrier. 

He jumped into a tie for the 54-hole lead via a three-shot swing late Saturday, when he eagled that 18th hole and Justin Thomas made bogey.

"As for that putt, frankly I wasn’t aiming for the hole," Lee said after the round. "I was just trying to get the ball to roll down the slope as slowly as possible, but it kept going." 

