Tiger blocks Bubba's phone number after annoying text messages

A spot on U.S. international teams like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup has long been a top priority for Bubba Watson, even especially if he can only go as an assistant captain.

There's just something about those events that the two-time Masters champ can't get enough of, the camaraderie, the pageantry ... the opportunity to annoy Tiger Woods. No, seriously.

Watson admitted he tends to overdo it when he gets Woods' phone number for team group-text purposes.

“He’s blocked me before,” Bubba said. "He changes his number quite a bit.”

“You get every player’s number, so y’all can have a group text going,” he continued. “And so even if he blocks me, I get it that week and then I’ll have it for a little bit.

“I send him so many text messages. Just random stuff like ‘Look at this, it’s a bottle of water. Oh, here’s this.’ So that might be why he blocked me. But for that one week when we’re on the team together, I love to just send him random stuff. And he’s like ‘Can you please stop?'”

Check out the full interview below: