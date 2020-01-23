Tiger gives a proper farewell to long-time security officer at Torrey

Getty Images

From directing Tiger Woods through crowds, to driving him off the course after a withdrawal, to posing next to him after winning the 2008 U.S. Open, Officer Debbie Ganley has shared a lot of memorable experiences with Woods at Torrey Pines.

Ganely is retiring after 21 years with the San Diego Police Department, but she's going out like she's spent many of her years – by Woods' side.

Ganley, who is overseeing security for the final time at the Farmers Insurance Open, was selected by the tournament as its first Hometown Hero. As part of the honor, she caddied for Woods during part of his Wednesday pro-am.

Check out the experience below (and it's OK if you shed a tear or two).

