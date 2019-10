With Tiger over $120 million, here's a look at the current Tour career money list

With his $1,775,000 first-place check at the Zozo Championship, Tiger Woods broke another barrier on the PGA Tour. He has now amassed over $120 million in career earnings.

Below is a look at the current top 20 on the list, with Rickie Fowler a tad behind at No. 21.

Here are a few notes:

191 players have earned more than $10 million

77 players have earned more than $20 million

38 players have earned more than $30 million

And you can see right below how many have $40 million or more