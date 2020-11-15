Tiger presentation cool, no patrons a bummer, but DJ just happy to win

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Dustin Johnson is the Masters champion and that’s all that matters.

Sure, it was great to have 2019 champion Tiger Woods slipping the 42-long green jacket onto his shoulders, but, did it make it more special?

“Yeah, obviously having Tiger put it on was awesome and unbelievable and, you know, you couldn't – you wouldn't want it any other way,” Johnson said.

“But any guy could put it on me and I'd be just fine.”

Coming down the stretch, there was little doubt that Johnson would claim his second major championship. He led by five shots over the final three holes.

Coming up the 18th fairway, with his ball safely on the green and victory all-but secured, there was little applause, the Augusta National members on hand no replacement for the absent patrons.

Did Johnson feel like he was gypped in anyway without being about to bathe in the vocal appreciation?

“No, I do not,” he said with a Cheshire cat grin.

