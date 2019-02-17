LOS ANGELES – A marathon week at the Genesis Open has finally come to a close. Here’s how it looked while walking the final round alongside tournament host Tiger Woods, who gave back a few shots coming home as the elements of the week took a toll.

Woods got off to a strong start in the final round, holing out a bunker shot on his seventh hole to reach 3 under for the round. But that proved to be his final birdie of the week, as he stumbled home while shooting a 3-over 38 on the last nine as cold winds gusted over 20 mph.

It added up to a 1-over 72, and it left Woods at 6 under for the week. He was tied for 19 th upon completing his round and appeared headed for a similar finish to his 2019 debut, when he tied for 20 th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The low point of the week came in the middle of his final round, when he failed to birdie the par-5 17 th for the fourth straight day. That was followed by a bogey on No. 18, a par on the easiest hole of the course and three more bogeys from Nos. 2-5.

In speaking to the media, Woods didn't shy away from the toll the elements took on him and the rest of the field, having played his final 28 holes on Sunday. "Just the temperature changes and trying to be focused for long, long periods of time," he said. "It took a toll on a lot of us today, and quite frankly this entire week."

After squeezing in 72 holes across three long days, Woods cracked a grin at the prospect of a day off. “I’m excited about tomorrow,” he said. “The clubs aren’t coming out of the travel bag. They’re staying in there, and they’re not moving.”

Woods struggled on the greens during his opening round, taking 34 putts, and again had issues during the final round where he three-putted for bogey on No. 3 and missed from inside 3 feet two holes later. "Just made too many mistakes on the greens," he said.

When asked to compare this week to his week at Torrey Pines, Woods explained that his iron play was probably a little sharper in San Diego, but his putting was somehow less frustrating. “I made a few in spurts, but I didn’t really have the pace right and I was struggling with my lines early in the week,” he said.

Woods won’t have much time to recharge his batteries. He was a late commit to next week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, and he’ll shortly head to Mexico City to make his first-ever competitive start in the country.