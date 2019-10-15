Woods announces plans for memoir 'Back'

Add a new title to Tiger Woods’ resume following an announcement Tuesday that he will author a memoir with HarperCollins Publishers.

“Back” will be published across all HarperCollins global locations and is being billed as “a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life.”

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said in a statement. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

No publication date for “Back” was given.

