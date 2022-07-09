Tiger Woods arrives at St. Andrews, fans join him in Saturday stroll

Tiger Woods has arrived at the Home of Golf.

Woods took to the Old Course on Saturday evening to reacquaint himself with the St. Andrew gem that he has won two claret jugs on. While he didn’t hit full shots, Woods ventured out around 7 p.m. local time, hitting some wedges, chipping and putting on a handful of holes along with Justin Thomas.

The Old Course was open to the public on Saturday, so there was a decent gallery of fans – and some dogs as well – walking the first fairway with Woods and Thomas, only a few marshals between the players and the crowd.

According to Thomas' Instagram, he and Woods were out on the course past 10:30 p.m.

Per a Golfweek report, Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, and Thomas’ caddie, Bones Mackay, had already been on the course for a few hours, scouting the layout ahead of next week’s 150th Open.

It's unknown how much Woods will practice on Sunday, but he is scheduled to play alongside Rory McIlroy, Georgia Hall and Lee Trevino in Monday's Celebration of Champions event, a four-hole team exhibition (Nos. 1, 2, 17 and 18). They will tee off at 5:05 p.m. local time.

Woods teed it up in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at the beginning of the week before playing a casual round with Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion on Thursday. He hasn’t competed since withdrawing after 54 holes at the PGA Championship.

He skipped the U.S. Open and the Memorial to get ready for St. Andrews.