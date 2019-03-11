No one makes an entrance quite like Tiger Woods.

After keeping golf fans on their toes about whether or not he'd be teeing it up this week at The Players after his abrupt withdrawl from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury, Woods showed up on Monday at TPC Sawgrass and said, "Everything is good."

Even more important than that, though, was how he showed up. It was quintessential Tiger.

Backwards hat, dark shades, no collar. The 14-time major champ was dripping swag.

The entrance was very reminiscent of his arrival at last year's PGA Championship and Tour Championship, where he finished second and first, respectively.

So, not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but get your popcorn ready. Could be a big week ahead.